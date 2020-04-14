‘Chloe Randolph Bill’ clears KY House

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Senate Bill 66, also known as “The Chloe Randolph Bill” passed the Kentucky House. That’s according to Chloe’s father.
The bill calls for changes to Kentucky’s burial rights in cases where the spouse is a suspect in the death investigation.
Randolph is the Kentucky woman whose husband is accused of murder.
According to investigators, her estranged husband killed her and hid her body in a utility closed then left town with their infant child.
Authorities later arrested him in Arkansas.
Randolph’s parents weren’t allowed to bury their daughter at first because Kentucky’s law said that was the right of a spouse.
Senate Bill 66 aims to change that.
It now goes to the desk of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.