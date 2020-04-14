Chandler Elementary teachers hand out final learning packets to students

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - At Chandler Elementary on Tuesday, teachers were handing out the final learning packets to students along with cleaning their lockers out for them.
They even put graduation pictures of the sixth graders in their packets as students say farewell to the school year.
“It’s bittersweet today, we miss our kids so much we’re trying to be as protective as we can, but, you know, a mask can’t hide a smile that comes from the heart, and I think that’s what you’re seeing, smiles that are coming from the heart today cause we love our kids and miss them so much," Principal Stephanie Henrich said.
Starting next week, parents will be able to drop off the packets in a dropbox at the school every Tuesday through May 7.
