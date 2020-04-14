Carousel Restaurant donates meals to Salvation Army

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant is helping out the Salvation Army.
On Tuesday, the Carousel Restaurant provided hot spaghetti lunches to the soup kitchen.
The Salvation Army handed out the meals to people to take home while complying with social distancing recommendations.
Employees with the Salvation Army say donations like these are helpful
“We try to make sure that we have everything that we need," said Rachiel Eckert, Salvation Army kitchen supervisor. "We need as many donations, volunteers, anything that people can do for the community is appreciated.”
Thanks to the donation, kitchen workers say they are able to prepare a special pork chop meal for Wednesday.
