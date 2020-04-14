Boonville woman gets a birthday parade surprise

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For one determined lady, social distancing and cancer aren’t putting a damper on her 60th birthday.
Julie Hester has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, but friends and family wanted to celebrate with a parade in her honor.
Julie’s co-worker and three sisters were able to keep the surprise from her until the parade, complete with a police escort, started rolling down her street in Boonville.
“They just filled my heart with love every one of them are wonderful friends, it made my heart almost burst I’ll tell you that,” Hester said.
Julie tells us she would’ve loved for everyone to have been able to park and have a party in the back yard, and the worst part of social distancing is not being able to give hugs.
