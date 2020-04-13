COVID-19 cases in Hopkins Co. include outbreak at long term care facility

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials in Hopkins County say they now have 94 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
Officials say there are cases at two long term care facilities.
They say there is an outbreak at one with 13 patients and five staff members. The officials did not say which facilities were involved.
A spokesperson for Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville tells us there are cases among their patients and staff. They also said they believed those cases involved three deaths.
Sunday, Governor Beshear announced an eighth COVID-19 related death in Hopkins County.
Monday officials said one person who recovered in Hopkins County is in their 90′s.
The Green River District Health Deparment reports one additional case Monday in Daviess County.
They say out of the 130 total cases in their district, 61 have recovered.
- Hopkins Co. - 84 confirmed positive cases, 8 deaths.
- Daviess Co. - 82 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 23 confirmed positive cases
- McLean Co. - 5 confirmed cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases
- Webster Co. - 7 confirmed positive cases
- Hancock Co. - 2 confirmed positive cases
- Ohio Co. - 8 confirmed positive cases
- Muhlenberg Co. - 46 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
