Sureway stores to sell Henderson Co. High School’s agriculture class plants

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) -A local grocery store chain has come to help out the Henderson County High School Agriculture program.
Students in the class grow flowers every year to help raise money for the program. The money is then used to buy supplies.
With school being out because of COVID-19, they are missing their annual sell.
JT Payne, a teacher of the agriculture program, has reached out to a few local businesses to see if anybody would buy the plants. Sureway stepped up and the 500 plants are being sold at all three locations.
“This is a true testament to how wonderful our community is and even in these trying times, our community was able to come together and still help one another out, even though they might be struggling a little bit themselves,” Payne said.
Payne also says this is why people should support local businesses. The plants can be bought at any of the three Sureway locations in Henderson.
