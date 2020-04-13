Signature Healthcare announces more than 50 COVID-19 cases at its location in Morgantown, KY

WARRICK CO., Ky (WFIE) - Signature Healthcare announced there are more than 50 COVID-19 cases at its location in Morgantown, Kentucky near Bowling Green.
This comes just days after two residents of Signature Healthcare in Newburgh passed away after testing positive for coronavirus.
We know that those aged 65 and older are the most vulnerable to coronavirus, which makes long-term care facilities very susceptible.
Last week, Signature Healthcare of Newburgh announced that nine residents had tested positive for coronavirus.
We reached out to the healthcare facility on Monday and they say they have no updates regarding the Newburgh facility and that any information regarding testing would come from the Warrick County Health Department.
We also spoke with a local advocate for residents in long-term care. She believes facilities are trying hard to prevent infection.
“If staff are getting sick, it’s going to be a challenge for the facilities to get enough staff to come in," said Michelle Motta with the Voices Long Term Care Ombudsman. "And, just the folks are just a vulnerable population and they’re living in close quarters with other people who may have it so it makes it easier to get.”
We reached out to the Warrick County Health Department several times on Monday, but we haven’t heard back.
