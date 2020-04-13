Owensboro’s Meals on Wheels program doubled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s Meals on Wheels program has more than doubled the number of people they serve.
Officials say just in the last three weeks the program, which serves two meals daily to those over 60, has jumped from feeding 270 seniors in March to 630 seniors Monday.
Executive Director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Senior Center Dana Peveler says the need has always been there. She says with additional funding from the state, they’ve been able to take more than 200 people off of their waitlist.
Peveler says more volunteers have stepped up to help prepare, hand out or deliver meals.
“It is just a finely oiled machine," Peveler said. "You should see how it works in the morning. Our whole auditorium just gets turned into this automated process, and it’s just fantastic.”
The executive director says she believes the need will remain the same following the pandemic. She says whether or not they’ll have the funding to provide more than 600 meals each day is the question.
