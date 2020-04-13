National Guard assisting with drive-thru testing for essential workers in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available for essential workers who are Indiana residents and showing symptoms of the virus.
“The National Guard has been activated by the state governor,” said Jason Eagleson, with the Indiana National Guard.
The Indiana National Guard is now serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Evansville.
“Our mission today is to provide logistical support for the Indiana State Department of Health," Eagleson told us. “They’re running the COVID-19 testing site.”
However, the site located in the Newsome Community Center parking lot only tests essential workers.
“I’ve got 22 soldiers on site today,” Eagleson said.
The Indiana State Health Department says they’re well equipped to meet testing demands. They say you don’t need to book an appointment or show a doctor’s note, you can just show up.
“Somebody comes into our sight, we stop the vehicle, we pull up a piece of paper, we have them roll the windows up, we’re holding up a piece of paper that asks for their identification," Eagleson said.
You must show you’re an Indiana resident, and have Coronavirus symptoms.
“And then we have them go through to the next person who is going to hold up a sign with all the symptoms,” Eagleson said.
Once that’s done, if they’re determined symptomatic, they’ll then drive over to the testing station.
“I know that this is a very unprecedented situation,” Eagleson tells us.
The National Guard says they’re here to help, and if you do see them assisting, don’t be alarmed.
“I don’t know the last time the guard was called up to assist with a virus,” Eagleson said.
They’re open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, they stop taking people at 5:45 p.m.
