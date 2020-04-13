Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Most Kentucky churches abandon in-person worship on Easter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Most Kentucky churches did not hold in-person Easter services, heeding warnings against such gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Courier Journal reports many celebrated the holiday Sunday at home with sermons and masses delivered online. But news outlets reported that Kentucky State Police recorded license plate information on about 50 cars parked outside Maryville Baptist Church in Bullitt County so they could be ordered to self- quarantine for 14 days. State police Sgt. Josh Lawson says troopers responded to dozens of complaints about church services Sunday. Other than Maryville, none were in-person. The rest were outdoor services and people were staying in cars.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Sunday night. The National Weather Service said large parts of the South remain at risk of severe weather. Much of the region was under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people were without power in a 10-state swatch. The weather service advised thunderstorms would shift across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail.
KENTUCKY DERBY MERCHANDISE
Sale of Derby merchandise to help those impacted by virus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky Derby merchandise with the original race date of May 2 will go on sale this week with 20% of proceeds going to funds set up to help people who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Derby Museum said in a statement that merchandise will be sold online from April 15 through May 3 and include hundreds of Derby 146 items. The public health crisis caused by the coronavirus forced Churchill Downs to postpone Kentucky Derby 146 from May 2 to Labor Day weekend.
PICTORIAL POSTMARK
First-day postmark from Yew Dell station available by mail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Postal Service customers can obtain a pictorial postmark to commemorate the first day of issue of the contemporary boutonniere and garden corsage stamps. The postmark was designed by Norine Masterson, postmaster at New Haven, Kentucky. An event in conjuction with the first day of issue had been set for last Thursday at Yew Dell Gardens in Crestwood, but the Postal Service said in a news release it was canceled to follow social distancing guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic. To obtain the postmark, send a stamped, addressed envelope or postcard by May 2 to Pictorial Postmarks, Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Station, Crestwood, KY 40014-9998.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-MCCONNELL-POLIO
For McConnell, virus carries echo of his boyhood polio
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flashes back to an earlier crisis that gripped the nation, and his own life, when he was a boy. McConnell was stricken with polio. His earliest memory is of leaving a Georgia polio treatment facility as his mother is told he'll be able to walk without a leg brace. He says he “was lucky.” The two crises now bookend McConnell’s years, making the Kentucky Republican an unexpected voice of personal reflection. McConnell told The Associated Press “fear” is why this current pandemic reminds him of that one. The echoes are familiar, but McConnell says so is the solution of an eventual vaccine.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FURLOUGHS
University of Louisville to furlough employees, cut pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville will furlough some employees as well as implement hiring freezes and pay cuts because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. News outlets report the university’s president announced the move in a campus-wide email to staff and students Thursday. The Courier Journal reports the email did not say how many employees will be hit with furloughs, or for how long they might last. Officials say lower tuition rates for summer classes, the cancellation of the March Madness basketball tournament and a government-ordered halt on optional medical procedures all contributed to a financial drain on the university.