Indiana COVID-19 cases pass 8K, deaths rise by 7

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released COVID-19 numbers for Monday.
The map shows 8,236 total confirmed positive cases and 350 deaths.
That’s up from 7,928 cases and 343 deaths reported Sunday.
Locally, there are a few new cases in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 58 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 38 confirmed positive cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 13 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it live here:
