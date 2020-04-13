Indiana COVID-19 cases pass 8K, deaths rise by 7

Indiana COVID-19 (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | April 13, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 11:14 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

The map shows 8,236 total confirmed positive cases and 350 deaths.

That’s up from 7,928 cases and 343 deaths reported Sunday.

Locally, there are a few new cases in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 58 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
  • Warrick Co. - 38 confirmed positive cases, 2 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 13 confirmed positive cases
  • Gibson Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
  • Posey Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
  • Perry Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases
  • Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
  • Spencer Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.

