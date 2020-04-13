Hopkins Co. sees outbreak of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are now more than 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County.
Officials say there is also now an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
“We have two long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases, and one has an outbreak. 13 Patients, and 5 positive staff,” Public Health Director Denise Beach said.
Beach didn’t name the facilities in her update, but a spokesperson at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville says they have some cases.
They say some employees and residents tested positive, with at least one death.
Across town at Hillside Villa, a spokesperson says only one employee tested positive for COVID-19 but has since made a full recovery.
Public Health Director Beach says the facility she is talking about has been working diligently to contain the spread of the disease.
“This is what we’re talking about with leveling the curve," Beach said. "When you get facilities that are overrun with COVID-19, it causes staffing issues, and it’s really hard to take care of these facilities and have enough PPE.”
Last week we reported two people at Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation tested positive for COVID-19. A lawyer tells us both people have now fully recovered.
