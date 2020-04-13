Gov. Beshear takes new measures to remember those who died from COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - More than 100 COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear is taking new measures to make sure each of them is remembered.
The governor explains that the efforts being made by Kentuckians are working to flatten the curve. We’re learning there are dozens of new cases along with over half a dozen people who have died within the last few days.
“Another benchmark that says this is a very serious virus,” Gov. Beshear said.
Flags at all state office buildings are expected to be lowered to half-staff for a week. The measure is directed by Gov. Beshear as the state surpasses 100 total deaths.
“Every Kentuckian we lose is one of us. Even if our report is one or two, it is still a loss to all of us," Gov. Beshear said. "So, to the families of these seven people, we are very sorry. Our commitment, on behalf of all Kentuckians, is to do better.”
The Kentucky Governor reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 104. He also announced 87 new cases, which bring the total number of confirmed positive cases over 2,000.
“Let’s especially try to lift those people up, and also their families,” Beshear said.
The Governor says signs are hopeful as data shows Kentuckians are helping cut down on the spread.
At least 629 people have recovered from COVID-19, but it’s only a fraction of the number of people tested. He says the number of people tested sits at more than 26,000.
Gov. Beshear added nearly 300 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the state.
Flags are expected to be lowered until sundown Monday, April 20.
