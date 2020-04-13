Deaconess Midtown nurse talks about being on front line of a pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Every day, hundreds of healthcare workers are fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I think that’s the biggest fear," said Craig Maier, team leader of the Neuromedical Intensive Care Unit. “Getting a surge that we’re not going to be able to handle.”
The daily work routine of just about every healthcare worker has changed drastically since the pandemic hit our community.
“Day-to-day routines are," Maier said. "We’ve had to change out of our normal scrub attire into surgery scrubs. We wear skull covers, shoe caps, I currently have mine on. We wear masks daily.”
For Craig Maier and his team at Deaconess Midtown, they believe they’re prepared for a potential spike in positive cases.
“We’ve been extremely lucky with the amount of COVID people that we’ve seen, and we haven’t had that surge yet, but the main stress comes from that,” Maier said.
He says it’s important to stay as positive as possible every day.
“Eliminating negativity. Just, I’m a jokeful person, so having a humorous approach to things," Maier said. “I try to lighten the mood when there are stressful times.”
Maier’s team keeps him hopeful during this time.
“Everybody working together," Maier said. "This is one of the most collaborative efforts I’ve ever seen in this organization, and I’ve been here for 12 years. So to say that, that’s big.”
Maier has one simple but important message for the community.
“Do the best you can," He said. “I know it’s tough not seeing family and friends, but the more we stick together through this, I think the quicker that we’ll get past it all."
