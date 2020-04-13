Crews on scene after missing child found in pond

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are on Conlin Avenue in Evansville, where a child that went missing was found in a pond.
According to authorities, a mother noticed that her two-year-old son was missing for about 10 minutes.
Nick Winsett with the Evansville Police Department tells us a neighbor found the boy in a nearby koi pond.
Officers were able to get to the scene within minutes to start the CPR process.
There’s no update on the boy’s condition at this time.
We will keep you updated as we get more information.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.