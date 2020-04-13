On Alert: High Winds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A dynamic cold front swept out the showers and thunderstorms and will usher in early March like weather. Clearing skies, windy, and colder as high temps only manage the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Winds gusting 20 to 40 miles an hour this morning but the winds will ease during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy and cold as temps nose-dive into the mid to upper 30’s.