IL surpasses 20K total COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. JB Pritzker announced 1,672 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 43 additional deaths on Easter Sunday.
According to Gov. Pritzker, the 43 deaths reported on Sunday is the lowest single day number in six days.
This brings the statewide total to 20,852 cases spread out across 86 of the state’s 102 counties.
Meanwhile, the death toll in Illinois has now risen to 720 deaths.
You can watch Gov. Pritzker’s full Sunday press conference in the video below:
During his Saturday update, Pritzker announced a new Remote Patient Monitoring Program using telehealth services and Pandemic Health Worker programs.
As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, that state is reporting 19,180 confirmed cases and 677 COVID-19 related deaths.
