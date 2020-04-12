Tri-State churches organize ‘drive-in’ Easter service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Families across the U.S. are spending Easter Sunday under quarantine - preventing them from attending in-person church services.
However, several churches in the Tri-State worshiped together from inside their cars on Sunday.
One of these “drive-in” services took place right outside of Eastland Mall along North Green River Road.
Roughly 16 different churches participated in this unique type of service on Easter Sunday, including Bethel Church.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Lead Pastor Dr. Prince D. Samuel says this is the first time that anything like this has ever been done.
“It is incredible the degree of fear that’s out there," Samuel said.
Through this new way of worship, Samuel used his faith to calm people’s fear, as well as honor those fighting on the front lines of this pandemic.
“I pray father for those who are leading the CDC and those that are on the front of research,” Samuel said.
Samuel says church leaders closely worked with health and city officials to ensure this Easter celebration could safely be done
“We didn’t want to be a part of anything that was going to be harmful to people,” Samuel said. “We’re the body of Christ, we’re here to bring hope.”
When asked on whether they plan on having more “drive-in” services, Samuel replied that Bethel Church would continue to do so - as long as the community is not under a full mandated quarantine.
