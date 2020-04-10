Strong storms, heavy rainfall tonight. Windy and cool start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and storms kicked up on Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain and a few severe storms possible through Sunday night, with rain tapering off before sunrise on Monday. It will be very windy as a storm system races north across the Tri-State. Wind gusts of 20-35 mph will be possible through Monday afternoon. Temperatures will stay below normal in the coming week. Daily highs will lumber into the mid to upper 50s and lows will drop into the lower 30s to near 40. We’ll have cloudy skies and a daily chance for scattered showers.