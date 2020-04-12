Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana death toll rises to 330, drive-through testing set
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say drive-through coronavirus testing sites are getting ready to open in four Indiana cities for medical workers, first responders and essential workers with symptoms of COVID-19. The Indiana State Department of Health also announced Saturday that 30 more Hoosiers had died from illnesses related to COVID-19, raising the state’s coronavirus death toll to 330. The state's number of confirmed cases, meanwhile, increased by 537, bringing the overall figure to more than 7,400. The state agency says free drive-through testing for medical workers, first responders and essential workers with COVID-19 symptoms is scheduled to run Monday through Friday in Evansville and Sellersburg, in southern Indiana, and in Gary and Fort Wayne, in northern Indiana.
FOOD RESCUE-CULINARY STUDENTS
Ivy Tech culinary students volunteer amid virus pandemic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ivy Tech culinary students who lost training opportunities as schools and restaurants closed amid the coronavirus pandemic have turned to volunteering at a food rescue organization. The South Bend Tribune reports that restaurants, caterers and educational institutions are donating their meat, fruits and vegetables to Cultivate Culinary rather than letting their food inventory go to waste. Cultivate Culinary is a nonprofit devoted to ending the cycle of poverty and hunger. The organization operates following guidelines like social distancing. Volunteers are cooking and preparing meals. They work with only eight people at a time and have their temperatures taken daily.
POLICE SHOOTING-WEST TERRE HAUTE
Police: Person exchanged gunfire with officers, found dead
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — State police say a suspect who exchanged gunfire with officers in far western Indiana was found dead when officers entered a wooded area in an armored vehicle. Indiana State Police say the suspect was found dead after repeatedly firing at officers, who returned fire. Vigo County sheriff’s deputies were initially called Saturday morning to a rural area near West Terre Haute to investigate a reported suspicious person. They found a damaged vehicle and told the suspect using a loudspeaker to leave the wooded area. But state police say the subject began shooting at the deputies, who took cover and called for assistance.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WINNEBAGO INDIANA
Winnebago plans to begin reopening Indiana RV plants in May
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — Iowa-based recreational vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries says the company plans to begin reopening its northern Indiana plants in May after closing them in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Winnebago and other RV manufacturers temporarily idled their manufacturing plants after stay-at-home orders were issued in Indiana and other states where RVs are produced. Winnebago spokesman Sam Jefson tells the South Bend Tribune that while the company will reopen some plants in other states beginning Monday, it isn’t planning to reopen its operations in northern Indiana’s Elkhart County until May 4 or later. Winnebago employs about 3,500 workers at plants in Middlebury and Nappanee.
INTERSTATE 70-INDIANAPOLIS CLOSURES
Interstate 70 lane closures in Indianapolis to begin Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State highway officials are closing a portion of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis to tackle roadwork projects during the drop in traffic that followed Indiana’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Indiana Department of Transportation will close eastbound I-70 on Monday between the highway's North Split with Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis to Interstate 465 on the city’s east side. All eastbound lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen May 13. INDOT will also close westbound lanes of I-70 on April 23 between the North Split with I-65 and I-465. All westbound lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen on May 23.
INDIANAPOLIS-OFFICER SHOT
Man arrested after shooting death of Indianapolis officer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an officer on a domestic violence call. They say detectives arrested 27-year-old Elliahs Dorsey on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in Thursday's slaying of 24-year-old Officer Breann Leath. It wasn’t immediately known whether Dorsey had a lawyer. A second woman also was shot. That woman hasn't been identified. Leath was among officers who responded to the call at an apartment on Indianapolis’ far east side. Police say that as officers knocked on the door of the apartment, shots were fired through the structure, striking Leath.
INDIANA BASKETBALL AWARDS
Leal, Parrish capture Indiana's top basketball awards
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Leal of Bloomington South has capped off his senior season by winning the IndyStar Mr. Basketball Award. Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern was selected the Miss Basketball Award winner. Leal earned 103 of 236 votes, beating out runner-up Tony Perkins, who received 37 votes. Leal is the second winner from Bloomington South and the third straight Mr. Basketball who will play at Indiana University. Parrish narrowly defeated runner-up Madison Layden, receiving 102 votes compared with 83 for Layden. Parrish will play at Oregon next season.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA GAMBLING
Gambling revenue plummets in March due to virus restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s gambling revenue plunged in March after the state banned large gatherings to stem the spread of the coronavirus, forcing the closure of casinos and the cancellation of major sporting events. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the state received about $29 million in gambling tax revenue last month, a drop of 52% from roughly $60 million in February. The Indiana Gaming Commission ordered 11 casinos and two horse-track racing casinos to close March 16 after large social gatherings were banned. The casinos' total revenue was $98 million in March, down from $196 million in February. Bettors wagered about $75 million, a fall of about 60%.