Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say drive-through coronavirus testing sites are getting ready to open in four Indiana cities for medical workers, first responders and essential workers with symptoms of COVID-19. The Indiana State Department of Health also announced Saturday that 30 more Hoosiers had died from illnesses related to COVID-19, raising the state’s coronavirus death toll to 330. The state's number of confirmed cases, meanwhile, increased by 537, bringing the overall figure to more than 7,400. The state agency says free drive-through testing for medical workers, first responders and essential workers with COVID-19 symptoms is scheduled to run Monday through Friday in Evansville and Sellersburg, in southern Indiana, and in Gary and Fort Wayne, in northern Indiana.