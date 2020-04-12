ISDH: COVID-19 cases over 7,900 along with 13 additional deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released new numbers Sunday.
The map shows 7,928 total confirmed positive cases and 343 deaths.
According to the map, 42,489 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana.
That’s an increase from 7,435 total confirmed positive cases and 330 deaths reported Saturday.
Vanderburgh, Warrick, Dubois, and Spencer County have new positive cases of COVID-19.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 56 confirmed positive cases, 1 death, and 253 total tests.
- Warrick Co. - 36 confirmed positive cases, 2 deaths, and 78 total tests.
- Dubois Co. - 13 confirmed positive cases, 96 total tests.
- Gibson Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases, 28 total tests.
- Posey Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases, 13 total tests.
- Perry Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases, 59 total tests.
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case, 22 total tests
- Spencer Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases, 28 total tests.
