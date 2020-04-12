GRDHD reports no new cases of COVID-19 in their 7 counties

GRDHD reports no new cases of COVID-19 in their 7 counties
(Source: WFIE)
By Makayla Neukam | April 12, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 9:53 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department says they have not received any reports of new COVID-19 cases in its counties in the past 24 hours.

Kentucky Coronavirus Website

The GRDHD reported one death and two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Daviess Co. Saturday.

The Green River District Health Department is made up of seven counties in our Kentucky area. Here are their numbers from Saturday.

  • Daviess Co. - 81 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths, 39 have recovered and 4 are currently hospitalized.
  • Henderson Co. - 23 confirmed positive cases, 10 have recovered and 2 are currently hospitalized.
  • McLean Co. - 5 confirmed cases, 2 have recovered, 1 death and 1 is currently hospitalized.
  • Union Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases and 2 have recovered.
  • Webster Co. - 7 confirmed positive cases and 1 is currently hospitalized.
  • Hancock Co. - 2 confirmed positive cases and 1 has recovered.
  • Ohio Co. - 8 confirmed positive cases,1 has recovered and 2 are currently hospitalized.

Hopkins Co. officials told us Saturday they would not be giving an update Sunday unless there was breaking news.

Officials reported 84 confirmed positive cases and 7 deaths in Hopkins Co. Saturday.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Their total, as of Saturday, is at 45 confirmed positive cases.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.