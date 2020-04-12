Evansville drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opening on Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic for essential workers is expected to open this week in Evansville.
The Indiana Department of Health is partnering with local health officials to launch the testing site, which is meant for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have coronavirus-related symptoms.
The testing site is located at the C.K. Newsome Community Center on East Walnut Street. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Indiana residents that wish to be tested are required to bring a driver’s license or another state-issued I.D. card. Participants should also bring documentation of place of employment.
Officials say that COVID-19 testing will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.
People that qualify as essential workers are identified in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order.
Testing locations will also open up in Fort Wayne, Gary and Sellersburg.
