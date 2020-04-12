Earlington man arrested after leading police on several mile chase

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Earlington man is in jail after leading troopers on a car chase.
Troopers say they saw a car going fast in Earlington Saturday afternoon. That’s when they say a trooper tried to stop the vehicle.
After the driver didn’t stop, officials say the driver lead troopers on a chase for several miles.
That’s before they say the driver lost control on Kentucky Road 800 near Crofton.
They say 20-year-old Tyler Bivins got out of his car and then led police on a foot chase.
However, officials say he was quickly arrested.
He’s currently in the Hopkins County Jail on several charges, including aggravated DUI and fleeing or evading police.
