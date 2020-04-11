IL announces over 1,200 new cases, 81 new COVID-19 related deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - During Gov. Pritzker’s Saturday update, he and his team announced 1,293 new confirmed cases and an additional 81 COVID-19 related deaths.
The state is now reporting a total of 19,180 confirmed cases and a total of 677 COVID-19 related deaths.
During his Friday update, Pritzker and his team stated that the mortality rates for African-Americans are five times higher than other racial populations, and that percentage increases dramatically among the elderly population.
“We will not stand ideally by while one segment of the population bears an unfortunate heightened burden of this disease," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
