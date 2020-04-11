Local woman donates Easter baskets to those in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is donating Easter baskets and Easter eggs to those in the community.
AJ Duff says all of the items were donated, and she is handing them out to anyone who needs a little extra help this time of year.
AJ told us her favorite part of any holiday is having a way to give back to those around her. On Saturday, she donated more than 40 baskets and even more Easter eggs.
She says she is glad she can get out and run the errands for people during the stay-at-home order.
“I’m the only one that gets out, everybody else stays in,” AJ said. “I’m the only one that gets out and does everything, but a lot of people don’t have that option. They’re home with their kids. They don’t have any transportation. They don’t have someone to come babysit while they run and get what they need. So I mean this is why we needed this holiday than any holiday I believe.”
AJ tells us she did run out of baskets but still has basket stuffers if anyone is in need.
