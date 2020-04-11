Local man’s family coordinates “drive-in” parade to celebrate 100th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local man’s family got a little creative to celebrate his 100th birthday this weekend.
The World Health Organization is currently urging people to stay away from large gatherings in order to help slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
This period of isolation has made it tough for several families, especially on holidays, anniversaries and birthdays.
However, this did not stop Homer Love’s family from celebrating the occasion. In accordance with social distancing guidelines, the whole family coordinated a parade to honor Love on his special day.
“We were heartbroken that we couldn’t celebrate in our traditional way, so we came up with this idea because we saw other people celebrating in the parade fashion on birthdays, so we said we’re not going to let his 100th birthday slip to the side," said Amy Higgs, Love’s granddaughter.
“This has been wonderful, just wonderful," Love said. "I got tears rolling down my cheeks now.”
