ISDH: Drive-thru testing for essential workers, new positive cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released new numbers on Saturday.
The map shows 7,435 total confirmed positive cases and 330 deaths.
That’s an increase from the 6,907 total positive cases and 300 deaths reported Friday.
Dubois, Warrick and Spencer County are reporting additional confirmed positive cases.
Here are the numbers in our are in Indiana.
- 53, 1 death in Vanderburgh Co.
- 34, 2 deaths in Warrick Co.
- 11 in Dubois Co.
- 5 in Posey Co.
- 4 in Gibson Co.
- 2 in Spencer Co.
- 3 in Perry Co.
The ISDH says they are partnering with four local health departments to hold free drive-thru testing clinics for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19.
Here are the four locations in Indiana.
- CK Newsome Community Center, 100 E. Walnut St., Evansville
- Ivy Tech, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne
- St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary
- Ivy Tech, 8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg
They say these clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 13-17.
