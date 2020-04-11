EVSC’s Teacher Locker hands out school supplies for students to use in e-learning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus has closed schools, making virtual learning the main way for students to finish out the school year.
With kids now doing schoolwork at home, the EVSC’s Teacher Locker is putting school supply packets together to help these students and their families.
Normally, the Teacher Locker is a place where EVSC teachers who teach kindergarten through sixth-grade can receive free school supplies to use in their classrooms.
Now, the Teacher Locker will be offering free school supplies to the students, so they can use them for virtual learning, or in cases where families don’t have internet access, for their lesson packets, they get from their schools.
Each supply packet contained notebooks, pencils, pencil sharpeners and crayons or colored pencils.
In order to social distance, volunteers handed out the supplies by a drive-through.
“They need paper, pencils, crayons and colored pencils, so they can continue to learn, and a lot of the kids don’t have the resources and parents and families don’t have the resources to do this, so we’re filling the gap," said Jeffery Berger, co-chair of the Teacher Locker. "As long as they’re getting in the hands of these kiddos, that’s all we care about. It’s a tough time right now, with as many people losing their jobs and being laid off.”
“This has been amazing, just having everyone out here giving us the different supplies that we need for the kids to go through their virtual learning, they’ve been awesome," said Joshua neal, a parent of four.
Berger says they gave away about a thousand packets on Saturday.
Most items at the Teacher Lock are donated, so they are always accepting donations from the public.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.