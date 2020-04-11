EVSC’s Teacher Locker hands out school supplies for students to use in e-learning

“They need paper, pencils, crayons and colored pencils, so they can continue to learn, and a lot of the kids don’t have the resources and parents and families don’t have the resources to do this, so we’re filling the gap," said Jeffery Berger, co-chair of the Teacher Locker. "As long as they’re getting in the hands of these kiddos, that’s all we care about. It’s a tough time right now, with as many people losing their jobs and being laid off.”