Evansville AMR sees decrease in runs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While some first responders are seeing an increase in the number of people they are treating, others like Evansville’s AMR unit, are seeing a decrease.
According to AMR Operations Manager Lee Turpin, the number of medical runs AMR is making in Evansville has dropped by 50 percent.
Turpin says when they do go on runs, it’s to help patients during acute emergencies like trauma or heart attacks.
Turpin tells us the drop could be happening due to the possibility of getting COVID-19.
“Some of that may be that people are delaying getting healthcare when they feel chest pain or something, thinking maybe I don’t need to go with everything that’s going on," Turpin said.
Turpin wants to remind everyone to continue practicing social distancing while also continuing other safety practices we were doing before.
AMR wants to thank the community for their support, donations and kind words as they continue to work to keep everyone safe.
