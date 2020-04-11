On Alert: Easter Sunday Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A promising start to the weekend with an early round of sunshine before clouds and rain enveloped the area during the afternoon. Temperatures glided into the lower 60’s with most of the early frost staying north of the area.
On Alert for showers and thunderstorms Easter Sunday as high temperatures remain in the lower 60’s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms along with 1-2 inches of rainfall. Damaging winds will be the main storm threat. The severe weather potential ramps up Sunday night after 8:00 p.m. Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather and pose the greatest tornado threat.
An outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes is setting up through the deep south Easter Sunday. This dynamic system could produce supercell thunderstorms that will be hauling to the northeast into Tennessee and western Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.