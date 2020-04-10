Watch Live: Hopkins Co. officials giving Friday update

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Hopkins County officials are giving their daily update.
Thursday, they reported the number of deaths had risen to six.
The county has an online dashboard with local and state resources.
During Governor Beshear’s Thursday briefing, he said the two most recent deaths were 70-year-old and 82-year-old women.
According to Gov. Beshear, both women were connected to a church revival in Dawson Springs on the weekend of March 15, which is being linked to numerous COVID-19 cases.
Here are the number confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in our area of Kentucky:
77 cases, 6 deaths - Hopkins Co.
72 cases, 1 death - Daviess Co.
40 - Muhlenberg Co.
23 - Henderson Co.
7 - Ohio Co.
5 cases, 1 death - McLean Co.
3 - Union Co.
7 - Webster Co.
2 - Hancock Co.
