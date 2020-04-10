Warrick Co. has first 2 COVID-19 deaths, IN deaths reach 300

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released new numbers for Friday.
The map shows 6,907 total positive confirmed cases and 300 deaths.
Those numbers are up from 6,351 cases and 245 deaths reported Thursday.
Locally, Warrick County is reporting their first two deaths plus three additional cases.
Vanderburgh County has two new positive cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana.
53 cases, 1 death - Vanderburgh Co.
33 cases, 2 deaths - Warrick Co.
10 - Dubois Co.
5 - Posey Co.
4 - Gibson Co.
3- Perry Co.
1 - Spencer Co.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it live here:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.