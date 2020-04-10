Senior Send-off: Henderson Co. High School honors Class of 2020

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday night, the Class of 2020 was given a proper send-off at Henderson County High School.
Due to the abrupt end to their senior sports season and academic year, the stadium lights at Henderson County were lit up for 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
Fans of the Colonels were encouraged to drive by and honk to show their support for the seniors.
For one Henderson County senior, he said it’s been hard for everyone but it was nice to see the community’s support.
“We’re really grateful for the community we have," said Nick Wimber, Henderson County senior baseball player. "One thing here at Henderson County High School, we always have good fans, and we always have a good support system, so it’s really nice to see the community come out and support our seniors. Tonight we’re technically honoring the seniors but it’s not just us going through it - it’s the whole team - we really had high expectations for this year, so we’re really disappointed for everybody, from the freshman up.”
