Senior Send-off: Henderson Co. High School honors Class of 2020

“We’re really grateful for the community we have," said Nick Wimber, Henderson County senior baseball player. "One thing here at Henderson County High School, we always have good fans, and we always have a good support system, so it’s really nice to see the community come out and support our seniors. Tonight we’re technically honoring the seniors but it’s not just us going through it - it’s the whole team - we really had high expectations for this year, so we’re really disappointed for everybody, from the freshman up.”