Plevy named All-SPHL First Team

Season and half season tickets for the 2020-2021 season are on sale and can be purchased by calling 812-422-BOLT or online at evansvillethunderbolts.com.. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run. Plevy was named to the SPHL’s All-Rookie team on Thursday