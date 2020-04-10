Plevy named All-SPHL First Team

Evansville Thunderbolts (Source: Thunderbolts)
By Bethany Miller | April 10, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 2:54 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WFIE) -It was another day, another honor for rookie forward Austin Plevy, who was named to the Southern Professional Hockey League’s (SPHL) All-SPHL First Team on Friday, as selected by a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

The native of Langley, British Columbia,

The native of Langley, British Columbia, led the SPHL in scoring, finishing the abbreviated season with 65 points in 45 games. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run. Plevy was named to the SPHL's All-Rookie team on Thursday

The league will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Monday.

. Plevy also ranked first in assists (48) and power play assists (21), led all rookies with 17 goals and had two of the top five scoring streaks, including a league-best 17-game run. Plevy was named to the SPHL's All-Rookie team on Thursday

The league will announce its Defenseman of the Year on Monday.

Season and half season tickets for the 2020-2021 season are on sale and can be purchased by calling 812-422-BOLT or online at evansvillethunderbolts.com.

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts

