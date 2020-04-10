Owensboro Health attempts to meet PPE demand

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Healthcare professionals with the Owensboro Health System are working long and hard to meet demands associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Francis DuFrayne, the Chief Medical Officer at Owensboro Health, says hospital staff has been extremely innovative when it comes to personal protective equipment. The PPE supplies needed to keep medical workers safe is currently very hard to come by.
However, hospital officials say a team of biomedical engineers created items such as face shields and a new device called a “halo.”
“Think of it as a plexiglass box, so that we can use with patients to minimize the spread of coronavirus to really keep our team members, anyone in the room safe," Dr. DuFrayne said.
Dr. DuFrayne told 14 News that he believes social distancing is what’s keeping the hospital from having a surge in COVID-19 cases, and he’s encouraging everyone to continue the practice, even over Easter weekend.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.