Owensboro funeral home implementing drive-thru visitation for mourners

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home has found a creative way to help people morn while following social distancing guidelines.
The funeral home is implementing drive-thru visitation practices. Managing Director Nathan Morris explains how this type of visitation would work.
“Essentially get the same experience,” Morris said. “A director will greet them, explain to them the parade if you will - the order on which it will happen. There will be pictures and flowers displayed along the route.”
Staff at the funeral home say they still want to make sure that people can properly go through the grieving process of a loved one, and hope this temporary visitation program will help them morn during this difficult time.
