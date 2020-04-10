Oakdale Elementary teachers deliver learning packets, belongings to students

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teachers at Oakdale Elementary hit the road Friday morning to drop off learning packets and items their students left behind almost four weeks ago.
“Thinking about the last day, not really having that closure, or saying goodbye,” said Jamie Pryor, the principal at Oakdale Elementary.
The lockers at the school are now empty and teachers have loaded up their students’ belongings in hopes of getting a peek of them when they drop bags off on their doorsteps.
“I’m so excited to see them, like, I’m gonna cry, I’m so excited, I miss my kids,” said fourth-grade teacher Holly Meyer.
Oakdale Elementary has more than 500 students who will be standing at their doors, waiting to hear their favorite teachers reach their street.
“I told my class, don’t come outside, I’ll wave to you, but I do miss them. I’m just so excited,” Meyer said.
Seeing their students at a safe distance has brought up memories, making emotions high.
“We’re texting back and forth, and we’re like, ‘Oh, remember when they did this?’ and we’ll talk about things that happened during the year and then we’re like, ‘Gosh, I miss them so much,’” said art teacher Elyse Rumble.
The learning packets are filled with three weeks worth of work.
Teachers say the work is not meant to be busywork, but to be innovative and make kids feel successful.
