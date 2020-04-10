Owensboro and Daviess County leaders issue new executive order

By Erin McNally | April 10, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 4:20 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An executive order reinforcing Governor Andy Beshear’s guidelines has been issued in Owensboro and Daviess County.

On Friday afternoon, Mayor Tom Watson along with Judge-Executive Al Mattingly signed the executive order.

The order emphasizes the importance of keeping a six-foot distance inside essential businesses.

The order also sets a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone under 18-years-old.

Failure to comply with the terms of the order could result in the closure of a business or the arrests of people who are not following it.

