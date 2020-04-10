Henderson Employee Relief Fund deadline extended

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, we told you about a new fund to help aid Henderson workers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Henderson Employee Relief Fund was initiated by the Henderson Men’s Bourbon Society.
The fund allows those who are unemployed to apply for financial relief, and now they have more time to do so.
The deadline to apply for financial aid has been extended through Thursday, April 16.
The Henderson Employee Relief Fund steering committee has a goal of raising $500,000.
Applications are available at the drive-through windows at the Henderson Municipal Center and the Field & Main Bank location at 1720 East Second Street.
