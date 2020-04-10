Essential worker COVID-19 testing site to be set up in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Additional COVID-19 testing is expected to ramp up soon in southwest Indiana.
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says Vanderburgh County is one of only a few designated areas across the state.
There will only be two or three sites across Indiana. State health leaders are focusing on the northern and southern regions.
We know testing has already begun in one area with more to follow.
"From a medical standpoint, someone could test negative today, go out and touch a door handle with COVID-19, and be positive within the next 24, 48 to 72 hours,” Dr. Box said.
14 News is learning this system will be reserved for specific people such as healthcare workers, long term care workers, first responders and similar essential workers.
“Although we know that there is asymptomatic spread of this virus, we still don’t have the availability to test everyone without symptoms due to our limited resources,” Dr. Box said.
Dr. Box also says the first drive-thru clinic was set up on Wednesday in Lake County at Merrillville High School in northern Indiana.
She says about 225 people were tested on the first day, which exceeded their expectations.
The group returned to the school on Thursday and is expected to stay through Monday, or possibly Tuesday.
Plans are being finalized to establish the same kind of targeted testing in Clark and Vanderburgh Counties.
To date, more than 32,000 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, which is up by more than 1.200 since Monday.
