Deaconess looking for recovered COVID-19 patients for plasma donations

“People who recover from COVID-19 do so, at least in part, because their blood contains substances called antibodies, which are capable of fighting the virus that causes the illness. It turns out that for some other diseases caused by respiratory viruses, giving people the liquid portion of blood, called plasma, obtained from those who have recovered from the virus, leads to more rapid improvement of the disease,” said Dr. David Ryon, Deaconess Pulmonary & Critical Care, and Medical Director of the new COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program. “We think that patients with COVID-19 may improve faster if they receive plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19, because that plasma may help their bodies fight the virus that causes COVID-19.”