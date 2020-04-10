Deaconess looking for recovered COVID-19 patients for plasma donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess officials say patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to help others who are critically ill from the virus.
They are looking for people who have recovered or are currently recovering from coronavirus, and are willing to donate blood to help patients who are sick.
Officials say people who have recovered have antibodies in their blood plasma that may help fight the COVID-19 virus.
“People who recover from COVID-19 do so, at least in part, because their blood contains substances called antibodies, which are capable of fighting the virus that causes the illness. It turns out that for some other diseases caused by respiratory viruses, giving people the liquid portion of blood, called plasma, obtained from those who have recovered from the virus, leads to more rapid improvement of the disease,” said Dr. David Ryon, Deaconess Pulmonary & Critical Care, and Medical Director of the new COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program. “We think that patients with COVID-19 may improve faster if they receive plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19, because that plasma may help their bodies fight the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and is interested in donating blood plasma can contact the COVID-19 Donor Line at Deaconess at 812-426-9339 or visit deaconess.com/covidplasma.
