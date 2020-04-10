Brescia University, KWC offering free housing to first responders

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are opening its doors to those currently working on the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Both institutions of higher learning are offering no-cost lodging to first responders and medical staff who do not want to put their loved ones at risk.
In a joint message sent out by Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan, school officials say the goal of this partnership is to provide workers a safe place to stay so they lower the risk of possibly transmitting COVID-19 to friends and family.
Nearly 50 rooms are available between both college campuses. All first responders and medical staff who wish to apply for campus housing can do so by completing the online application.
Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan will start reviewing and processing applications on Monday, April 13.
Any questions should be sent to Dr. Joshua Clary, Vice President of Student Affairs at Brescia University, at josh.clary@brescia.edu.
