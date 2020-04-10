Breezy & Cool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered frost early with temps sinking into the mid-30’s. Sunny but chilly Friday as high temperatures only reach the mid-50’s. Friday night, partly cloudy and cold with lows in the upper 30’s.
Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend with a good soaking on Easter Sunday. Saturday, becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain as high temps settle near 60-degrees. Easter Sunday, rain with a few thunderstorms with high temps in the lower 60’s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms along with 1-2 inches of rainfall. Damaging winds will be the main storm threat.
