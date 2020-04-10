Branchville inmate tests positive for COVID-19

To your question about masks, as widely reported, face masks are in short supply for health professionals as well as for the public. This is why the IDOC began, and continues to manufacture face masks in prison facilities. Presently, more than half of the 27,000 offenders have received a mask and at the present rate of production it is anticipated all offenders will have masks by the conclusion of the next business week. As for gloves, at this time they are not recommended for general use and offenders have access to hand sanitizer."