Branchville inmate tests positive for COVID-19

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News has heard from several viewers who are concerned there could be coronvirus cases at Branchille Correctional Facility in Perry County.
We reached out to officials there Thursday evening, and received a statement Friday afternoon.
They tell us one inmate has tested positive.
"The Indiana Dept. of Correction has and will continue to test staff and offenders in accordance with CDC guidelines. The IDOC Preparedness and Response Plan is being followed for any staff member or offender who test positive. As needed, symptomatic offenders are separated from other offenders. Movement of offenders is not released in accordance with security protocols for the safety of offenders and staff.
Regarding your question about the Branchville Correctional Facility, as of 9 a.m. this morning there is one offender reported as testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.
To your question about masks, as widely reported, face masks are in short supply for health professionals as well as for the public. This is why the IDOC began, and continues to manufacture face masks in prison facilities. Presently, more than half of the 27,000 offenders have received a mask and at the present rate of production it is anticipated all offenders will have masks by the conclusion of the next business week. As for gloves, at this time they are not recommended for general use and offenders have access to hand sanitizer."
