Apollo High School computers used to identify drugs to fight against COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - While the computer lab at Apollo High School may be closed off to students for the foreseeable future, the computers themselves are being used to help combat against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Researchers at the University of Louisville are using thousands of computers in classrooms across the state to identify drugs to treat COVID-19 patients. Some of these computers include the ones at Apollo High School.
The desktop computers are part of the DataseamGrid - a network of computers housed in classrooms of 48 school districts throughout Kentucky. This network is part of a partnership designed to support research, education and workforce development.
“We’re all looking for ways we can help,” Aaron Yeiser, Technology Integration Specialist for Daviess County Public Schools said. “What resource do I have here or here that I can lend to this uniform global fight? One of the resources at the disposal of districts like ours is we’ve got these computers that if we leave running, and we leave accessible to the University of Louisville’s program, we’re doing our little part.”
The Daviess County School District has 400 Mac computers at its disposal to assist researchers.
