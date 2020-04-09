On alert for possible severe storms Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure kept sunny skies and cool temps over the Tri-State on Friday. Scattered frost possible early Saturday morning as temps drop into the middle 30s. Winds will shift around to the south on Saturday and help push temps back into the lower 60s. Clouds will increase through the day with a few showers likely on Saturday night. On Sunday, a powerful storm system will track through the Deep South. An outbreak of severe storms and tornadoes is possible in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The Tri-State will be on the northern fringe of this system. Some severe storms and heavy rainfall will be possible on Sunday afternoon and evening. A wet and cool pattern will persist into next week.