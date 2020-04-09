Two more die of COVID-19 in Hopkins Co.; total now six

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins County Officials report 77 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
That’s up four additional cases.
Two more people have died. That total is now six.
The county has an online dashboard with local and state resources.
The Green River District Health Department says they have four more cases Thursday.
One is in Daviess County, two are in Henderson County, and one is in Webster County.
Here are the number confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in our area of Kentucky:
77 cases, 6 deaths - Hopkins Co.
72 cases, 1 death - Daviess Co.
33 - Muhlenberg Co.
23 - Henderson Co.
7 - Ohio Co.
5 cases, 1 death - McLean Co.
3 - Union Co.
7 - Webster Co.
2 - Hancock Co.
