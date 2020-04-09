Tell City officials are doing business checks

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police are now doing business checks.
Officers are going door to door checking on properties, while the stay at home order is in effect.
The Tell City Police Department is checking on businesses that aren’t essential and making sure that their buildings are secure.
Police officers are walking around the building, making sure all doors are locked. They are also looking for any signs of someone trying to break in.
If they don’t see anything, they’re leaving a note on the doorknob, letting owners know they’ve been by and everything seemed to be secure.
The checks have been getting a lot of praise from businesses on social media.
The sheriff’s department has started leaving notes for businesses out in the county as well. They say they have been patrolling at night and making sure their buildings are safe and secure.
“They might get out, check the restaurant there, the supermarket there, it’s a rural area so we wanna make sure they’re safe," Sheriff Alan Malone said. "We can’t be there every night, but when we can, we do like to check those kinds of businesses out to make sure nothings been broken into they haven’t left their doors open, things like that.”
The police department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that they understand these are strange times, but they want to make sure you know that they are doing everything they can to make you feel safe.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.