Teacher Locker offers school supplies to local students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local resource for teachers is now turning its attention to helping students.
Teacher Locker typically acts as a resource for teachers to get supplies for their classrooms, but no in-class meetings mean there’s a smaller need for school supplies for those teachers. However, students may still need supplies.
So parents and students can come to the Academy of Innovative Studies on Springtown Road and pick up needed supplies on Saturday.
Teacher Locker is also accepting donations of school supplies in an effort to continue to help those in the classroom in the future.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.